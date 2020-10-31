Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

RCKY opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rocky Brands by 550.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 346,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $267,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 186.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

