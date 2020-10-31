Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $1,339,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.