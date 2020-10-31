Roth Capital Cuts Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $23.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE ELY opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.00. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.