Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) a C$31.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$31.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$21.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 815.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,360,724.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

