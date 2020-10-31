Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €32.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.45 ($42.89).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) stock opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a one year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €30.34 and its 200 day moving average is €31.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.83.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

