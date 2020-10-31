Royal Bank of Canada Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $70.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $76.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,571,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.