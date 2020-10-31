Royal Bank of Canada Raises First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to $38.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.