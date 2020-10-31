Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.70

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of -2.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

Several research firms have issued reports on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,798.28 ($23.49).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 929 ($12.14) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 960.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.36%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

