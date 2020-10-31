Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -2.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYDAF opened at $12.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.