Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,807,900 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 4,252,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.1 days.

RYDAF stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

