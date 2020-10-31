Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) Getting Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) earned a media sentiment score of -2.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)’s score:

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) alerts:

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 965.40 ($12.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 998.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,208.02. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,356 ($30.78). The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion and a PE ratio of -6.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)’s payout ratio is -33.36%.

RDSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.