Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 756,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,567.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROYMF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Royal Mail stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

