Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 657.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sabre by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,120 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sabre by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Sabre by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 228,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.