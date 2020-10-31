salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $254.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.94.

Shares of CRM opened at $232.27 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.21. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $3,019,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,953,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,801,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,004,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,902.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 751,209 shares of company stock valued at $179,211,063 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

