Salvatore Ferragamo’s (SFRGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.