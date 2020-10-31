Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Announces Earnings Results

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SAND opened at $7.40 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

