Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SASR shares. ValuEngine lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.