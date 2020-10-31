Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €58.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.69 ($66.69).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.20. BASF SE has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

