Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €11.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.04. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €14.40 ($16.94).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.