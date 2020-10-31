Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) a €94.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.39 ($88.70).

Shares of ZAL opened at €80.18 ($94.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.71. Zalando SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

