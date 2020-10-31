SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

