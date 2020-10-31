SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.

NYSE SAP opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.51. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SAP by 13.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

