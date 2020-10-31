SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.
NYSE SAP opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.51. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
