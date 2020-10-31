Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHLAF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schindler has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $277.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.94 and its 200-day moving average is $248.44.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

