Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the September 30th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SBGSF opened at $122.05 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.51.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

