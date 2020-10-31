Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the September 30th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SBGSF opened at $122.05 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.51.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.