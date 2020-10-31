Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 84.6% in October

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the September 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBGSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

