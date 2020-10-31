Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Boosted by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 477,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

