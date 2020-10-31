Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 330,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 156.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,148.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01.

