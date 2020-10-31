Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Tops $0.0096

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $280,000.91 and $2,551.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00081704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00206653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00030514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.01200721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.