Scotiabank Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $14.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

