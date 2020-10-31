Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $14.37.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.