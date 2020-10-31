Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). Equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 1,770,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,655,636.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,233.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,061,490 shares of company stock valued at $18,332,395 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.