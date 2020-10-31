Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.63.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $125.36 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

