Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Semtech continues to benefit from its solid momentum across Internet of Things, data center and mobile markets. The company’s strong performance in the industrial and communications markets continues to drive its top-line growth. Additionally, the company's product differentiation, operational flexibility and a specific focus on fast-growing segments and regions continue to be its key growth drivers. However, overall global demand environment in many of its end markets remained a major negative. Further, macro headwinds in China are concerns. Moreover, the seasonality in the consumer and data center markets are a matter of concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. “

Get Semtech alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.79.

SMTC stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,514,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Semtech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Semtech by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.