Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Chardan Capital downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.21.
MCRB stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 4.33. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
