Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Chardan Capital downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

MCRB stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 4.33. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. Research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

