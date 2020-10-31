Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Position Lessened by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,404 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,171 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2,709.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 590,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 563,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 504,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,507,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

SVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

