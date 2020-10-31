Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Service Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.03. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 92,251 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 49,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

