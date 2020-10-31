Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $3,554,000.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $67.52 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Shake Shack’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 339.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.