Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Decreases By 31.5%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHKSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.
OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.84. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Asahi Kasei
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers elastic polyurethane filament, cupro fiber, nonwoven fabric, and nylon 66 filament products. The company also provides petrochemical products, such as styrene, acrylonitrile, polyethylene, and polystyrene; performance polymer products, including synthetic rubber and engineering plastics; and performance material and consumable products, such as coating materials, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, hollow-fiber filtration membranes, ion-exchange membranes, electronic materials, food wrapping film, and plastic films, sheets, and foams, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices.
