Short Interest in Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Expands By 38.2%

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 127,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AZRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 444,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

