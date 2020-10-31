Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Expands By 68.1%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIINF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Braveheart Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.