Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Expands By 68.1%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIINF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Braveheart Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals in primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

