Short Interest in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Drops By 26.8%

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of CDW opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

