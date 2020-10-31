Short Interest in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Drops By 27.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $99,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $115,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,490 shares of company stock worth $1,260,596. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 408.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

