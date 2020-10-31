Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rises By 39.4%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,462,800 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 1,049,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CPXGF. TD Securities cut their price target on Cineplex from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cineplex from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cineplex from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cineplex from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.