Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Declines By 31.9%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSLLY. Citigroup cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Shares of CSLLY opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $101.38. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.01.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.