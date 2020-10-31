Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Expands By 38.5%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Dairy Farm International stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.35. Dairy Farm International has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $31.78.
About Dairy Farm International
Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.