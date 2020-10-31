Short Interest in Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Decreases By 31.3%

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AKO.A opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.77. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A alerts:

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $379.80 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.