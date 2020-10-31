Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Rises By 39.4%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ESE opened at $83.69 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $107.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

