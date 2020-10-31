Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Grows By 91.8%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $44.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

