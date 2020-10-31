Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Declines By 31.3%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

IIPR stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average of $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $136.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

