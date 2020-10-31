Short Interest in Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Expands By 100.0%

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCELQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Millennium Cell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Get Millennium Cell alerts:

Millennium Cell Company Profile

Millennium Cell, Inc, a development stage company, develops hydrogen batteries for use primarily in portable electronic devices for the military, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. The hydrogen batteries comprise a fuel cell and hydrogen storage technology. The fuel blends used in the hydrogen battery technology include combination of water, sodium borohydride, and other chemicals.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.