Short Interest in Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Expands By 100.0%

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCELQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Millennium Cell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
Millennium Cell Company Profile
Read More: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.